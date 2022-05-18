Inclement weather forced the postponement of Wednesday night's scheduled game between the Cincinnati Reds and host Cleveland Guardians.

The game was rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Reds will go for a two-game sweep after winning the series opener 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday. Former Cleveland player Tyler Naquin hit his third homer in the win for Cincinnati.

--Field Level Media

