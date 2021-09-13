The Cincinnati Reds designated relief pitcher Brad Brach for assignment Monday.
The transaction frees a roster spot for Kyle Farmer, who returns from the paternity list.
Brach, 35, was signed to a minor league deal on May 1 and called up to the majors on May 21. He spent a month on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, returning to action last week.
The right-hander was great through his first 20 appearances, giving up only five earned runs in 20 innings, but has struggled since then.
In his last appearance against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 8, he gave up a walk-off three-run home run to Jason Heyward.
Brach finishes his time in Cincinnati with a 1-2 record and 6.30 ERA in 35 games.
He is 38-29 with a 3.55 ERA in 531 games during his 11-year career. He made the All-Star Game as a member of the Baltimore Orioles in 2016.
--Field Level Media
