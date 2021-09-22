Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell told reporters Wednesday he agreed to a two-year contract extension that runs through the end of the 2023 season.
The Reds have yet to announce Bell's extension as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Bell, 49, joined the club in October 2018 on a three-year contract with a team option for 2022. He owns a 184-190 record during his three seasons in Cincinnati.
After winning four straight games from the Miami Marlins from Aug. 19-22, the Reds (78-74) have dropped 17 of their last 26. Wednesday afternoon's rubber match of their three-game series with the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to rain.
Cincinnati entered Wednesday's play four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals (81-69) in the race for the second National League wild card berth.
--Field Level Media
