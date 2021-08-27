The Cincinnati Reds claimed veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
The 35-year-old Cabrera batted .244 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 90 games for Arizona this season.
Cabrera was expendable as the Diamondbacks (44-85 entering Friday) own the worst record in the National League and are positioning to audition younger players down the stretch of the campaign.
The Reds (70-59) own a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the battle for the NL's second wild-card playoff berth.
The switch-hitting Cabrera mostly played third base this season but can play all four infield spots. The two-time All-Star is five homers away from 200 for his career and has a .267 average and 867 RBIs in 1,802 games over 15 seasons with seven teams.
He played his first 7 1/2 seasons with the Cleveland Indians and was an All-Star in 2011 and 2012.
Arizona recalled outfielder Jake McCarthy from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster opening. McCarthy was batting .253 with 15 homers, 54 RBIs and 29 stolen bases in 85 games between Double-A Amarillo and Reno.
--Field Level Media
