Tyler Stephenson (37) of the Cincinnati Reds hits a double in the 10th inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle just three batters into the team's first game after the All-Star break Friday.
In the first inning of a home game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephenson took a Paul Goldschmidt foul ball off his right throwing shoulder and stayed in the game after training staff and manager David Bell tended to him.
But moments later, on a short chopper in front of the plate, Stephenson fielded Goldschmidt's dribbler and failed to throw the ball to first as he crumpled to the ground, clutching his right shoulder in pain.
He immediately left the game, and the Reds announced the diagnosis later in the evening.
"It's a clean break. ... Luckily there's no surgery needed," Stephenson, whose right arm was in a sling, told reporters after the game.
Already this season, Stephenson, Cincinnati's most productive hitter, has spent two stints on the injured list with a concussion and a fractured right thumb after taking a foul ball off the hand.
Stephenson is batting a team-best .319 with six home runs and 35 RBIs over 50 games.
The Reds beat the Cardinals 9-5 to open the three-game series.
