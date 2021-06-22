The Cincinnati Reds activated right-hander Tejay Antone from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday afternoon's game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.
Antone, 27, was placed on the injured list on June 11 with a right forearm inflammation. He participated in his second bullpen session without issue on Sunday in San Diego.
Antone owns a 1-0 record with three saves and a 1.41 ERA in 20 relief appearances this season. He has a 1-3 record, plus the three saves, and a 2.14 ERA in 33 career appearances (four starts) with the Reds.
Also Tuesday, Cincinnati optioned outfielder Scott Heineman to Triple-A Louisville and sent right-hander Jeff Hoffman on a rehab assignment.
Heineman, 28, is batting .077 with two homers and three RBIs in 17 games this season.
Hoffman, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting a May 26 game versus the Washington Nationals with right shoulder soreness. He owns a 3-4 record with a 4.61 ERA in 10 appearances (all starts) this season.
--Field Level Media
