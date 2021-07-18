The Cincinnati Reds activated right-hander Sonny Gray prior to Sunday's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Gray had landed on the 10-day injured list due to a rib cage strain sustained in a victory over the Kansas City Royals on July 7.
The 31-year-old Gray started Sunday's contest. He entered with a 2-4 record and 3.19 ERA in 12 starts.
Cincinnati optioned second baseman Alejo Lopez to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. Lopez is batting .294 in nine games with the Reds this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.