The Cincinnati Reds activated right-hander Sonny Gray prior to Sunday's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Gray had landed on the 10-day injured list due to a rib cage strain sustained in a victory over the Kansas City Royals on July 7.

The 31-year-old Gray started Sunday's contest. He entered with a 2-4 record and 3.19 ERA in 12 starts.

Cincinnati optioned second baseman Alejo Lopez to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. Lopez is batting .294 in nine games with the Reds this season.

--Field Level Media

