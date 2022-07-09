The Cincinnati Reds activated catcher Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day injured list and listed him fifth in the lineup for Saturday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Stephenson, 25, has been sidelined since sustaining a fractured right thumb during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 9.

He went 4-for-15 with an RBI and a run in four rehab games with Triple-A Louisville.

Stephenson is batting .305 with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 42 games this season, his third with the Reds.

In a corresponding move, the Reds sent catcher Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville.

Kolozsvary, 26, went 1-for-11 with an RBI in seven games this season with the Reds.

--Field Level Media

