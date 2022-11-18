Hours after the Pirates tendered a 2023 contract to Kevin Newman, Pittsburgh traded the infielder to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta.
Newman was in danger of being non-tendered as he heads into his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 29-year-old California native hit .274 with a .316 on-base percentage, a .372 slugging percentage, two homers and 24 RBIs in 78 games this year.
Over his five years in the majors, all with Pittsburgh, Newman has a career batting line of .260/.303/.357 with 20 homers and 143 RBIs in 431 games.
Moreta, 25, went 0-2 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in 35 games (one start) for Cincinnati this year. He broke into the majors with the Reds in 2021, when he had no decisions and a 2.45 ERA in four relief appearances.
Moreta spent a large chunk of the 2022 season with Triple-A Louisville, where he finished 3-4 with one save and a 3.95 ERA in 28 relief outings.
The Pirates designated two players for assignment on Friday, left-hander Manny Banuelos and catcher Tyler Heineman, removing them from the 40-man roster.
Banuelos, 31, split the 2022 season between the New York Yankees and the Pirates, going a combined 2-1 with one save and a 4.39 ERA in 35 relief appearances.
Heineman, 31, played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh this year, hitting a combined .217/.276/.268 with no homers and nine RBIs in 62 games.
