The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms Sunday with veteran defenseman Marc Staal on a one-year extension.
Sportsnet reported the deal is worth $2 million and includes a full no-movement clause.
Staal, 34, collected 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 56 games during his first season with Detroit in 2020-21.
He played his first 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, who drafted the Ontario native 12th overall in 2005.
Staal has 198 points (46 goals, 152 assists) and 452 penalty minutes in 948 games with the Rangers and Red Wings. He also has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 107 postseason games, all with New York.
--Field Level Media
