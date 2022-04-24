The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract on Sunday.

The deal will begin with the 2022-23 season for Edvinsson, who was selected by the Red Wings with the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Edvinsson, 19, recorded 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) and a plus-13 rating in 44 games this season for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League.

The 6-foot-4 Swede was named a finalist for the SHL Rookie of the Year Award.

--Field Level Media

