Dylan Larkin tallied a goal and two assists and the host Detroit Red Wings held off the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.
Alex Chiasson, Moritz Seider, Adam Erne and Andrew Copp also scored for Detroit, which avenged a 3-2 loss in Boston on Saturday. Lucas Raymond had two assists and Ville Husso made 30 saves.
Matt Grzelcyk and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist apiece for Boston, which clinched a playoff berth by beating Detroit on Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, Pavel Zacha posted two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.
Chiasson scored on a power play at 12:22 of the first period. Swayman stopped Larkin's shot from the slot but Chiasson, from his net-front position, pushed in the rebound. Raymond picked up the second assist.
Seider made it 2-0 at 6:34 of the second with his first career short-handed goal. He stole the puck from Pastrnak at his own blue line, beat the defense down the ice and backhanded a shot past Swayman.
Midway through the period, Larkin scored a power-play goal. With Tomas Nosek in the penalty box for tripping, Larkin fired a shot from the slot that got past a screened Swayman. Raymond and Seider collected the assists.
Erne extended Detroit's advantage to 4-0 with five minutes left in the period by poking in a rebound. Jonatan Berggren took a shot near the boards that banged off the crossbar and found Erne's stick in front. Jordan Oesterle had the second assist.
Grzelcyk ended Boston's drought at 16:52 of the second with a shot from the right circle, assisted by Pastrnak and Zacha.
DeBrusk made it 4-2 at 3:37 of the third. He scored on a breakaway, beating Husso on the stick side. Connor Clifton picked up the assist.
Larkin hit the post on a breakaway moments later, and Pastrnak responded with his 46th goal on a wrister from the slot. Zacha and Grzelcyk had the assists.
Copp clinched Detroit's win with an empty-netter in the final minute.
