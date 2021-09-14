The Detroit Red Wings re-signed forward Givani Smith to a two-year contract Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
The 23-year-old tallied one goal and three assists in 16 games last season.
He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 37 games since making his debut in 2019-20.
Detroit drafted Smith in the second round (46th overall) in 2016.
--Field Level Media
