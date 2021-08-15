The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms Sunday with forward Adam Erne on a two-year contract.
The 26-year-old restricted free agent had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Aug. 21.
Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported Erne will earn $2.1 million per season.
Erne matched his career high with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 45 games in his second season with Detroit in 2020-21.
A second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2013, Erne has 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) and 116 penalty minutes in 215 games with the Lightning (2016-19) and Red Wings.
--Field Level Media
