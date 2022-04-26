Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

The move came hours before Detroit's road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Staal, 35, will also miss Friday's season finale against the host New Jersey Devils.

Staal was recently nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

Staal has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 71 games this season. Overall, he has 49 goals and 165 assists (214 points) in 1,019 games with the New York Rangers (2007-20) and Red Wings (2020-22).

--Field Level Media

