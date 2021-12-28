Sorry, an error occurred.
Wednesday's game between the Detroit Red Wings and host New York Islanders became the 71st NHL contest postponed due to COVID-19 this season.
The decision was handed down Tuesday, as both teams continue to have limited rosters due to spread of the virus.
The Islanders placed Brock Nelson into COVID-19 protocol earlier Tuesday. Two days earlier, Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom were added to the protocol.
The Red Wings had six players sidelined by COVID as of Tuesday -- Adam Erne, Sam Gagner, Nick Leddy, Jordan Oesterle, Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno.
Both New York and Detroit were shut down due to COVID outbreaks before the NHL decided to extend its holiday break. The Islanders last played Dec. 19, and the Red Wings haven't played since Dec. 18.
The NHL is set to return to action Tuesday after a six-day pause from games. The league previously postponed Tuesday's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks.
Also, four other Wednesday games have been postponed: Pittsburgh-Toronto, Boston-Ottawa, Chicago-Winnipeg and Dallas-Colorado.
--Field Level Media
