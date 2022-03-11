The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve Friday.

He is expected to miss the rest of the season with a possible torn ACL, coach Jeff Blashill said.

Fabbri will be further evaluated after he was injured during Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Fabbri, 26, is fifth on the Red Wings with 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in 56 games this season.

He has 152 points (73 goals, 79 assists) in 302 career games with the St. Louis Blues (2015-19) and Red Wings.

In a corresponding move, Detroit recalled forward Taro Hirose, 25, from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.