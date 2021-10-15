Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The hearing will determine whether discipline should be handed down for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph in a game Thursday night

Larkin, a forward, received a match penalty for the incident, which occurred with 8:20 left in the second period of the Lightning's 7-6 win in Detroit. Joseph was hit with a minor penalty.

The Red Wings are scheduled to host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

--Field Level Media

