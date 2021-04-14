Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.