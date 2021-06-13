Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is back in the lineup on Sunday against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.
Bogaerts, 28, had missed the last two games with left knee soreness.
In 60 games this season, Bogaerts is hitting a team-leading .324 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is batting fourth on Sunday.
Also, Rafael Devers is not Sunday's starting lineup and will be replaced by Bobby Dalbec, who will start at third base for the first this season and hit seventh. Danny Santana will spell Dalbec at first base and bat ninth.
Devers, 24, is hitting .272 with a team-leading 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 62 games. But he is hitting just .207 (6-for-29) with no home runs and one RBI over his last seven games.
--Field Level Media
