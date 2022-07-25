A pair of sixth-inning runs helped the host Boston Red Sox edge the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.
After Rob Refsnyder walked to lead off the frame, Alex Verdugo doubled him home to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Xander Bogaerts' base hit moved Verdugo to third, and Christian Vazquez singled him home to give Boston a cushion it would retain to snap a five-game losing streak.
Yolmer Sanchez also drove in a run for the Red Sox, who hadn't won since before the All-Star break.
Zach Plesac (2-8) allowed all three runs in addition to three hits in five innings of work. He walked three and struck out four.
John Schreiber (3-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and picked up two strikeouts. Starter Nick Pivetta was strong across 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on seven hits with six strikeouts. He walked three.
Garrett Whitlock picked up his second save of the season. The right-hander retired all six batters he faced in order, fanning two of them.
Jose Ramirez and Myles Straw both went 2-for-4 for a Cleveland offense that didn't record an extra-base hit. Ramirez drove in Straw with a single in the fifth for the lone Guardians run.
The Red Sox got on the board with back-to-back hits in the third inning just before a 38-minute rain delay began.
Jackie Bradley Jr. led off the inning with a double off the Green Monster and crossed the plate on Sanchez's line-drive single into the left field corner. It was Sanchez's second RBI in just as many days, and he's hit safely in two of four games since being recalled from Triple-A Worcester last week.
Cleveland didn't get on the scoreboard until the fifth when Ramirez flicked a game-tying base hit inside the third base bag.
Trevor Stephan and Sam Hentges each provided 2/3 of an inning out of the Guardians bullpen, and James Karinchak struck out four across 1 2/3 scoreless frames.
