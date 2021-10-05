Boston Red Sox star J.D. Martinez will miss Tuesday night's American League wild-card game against the visiting New York Yankees with a sprained left ankle.
Martinez was left off the wild-card roster after injuring his ankle in the fifth inning of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals when he tripped over the second-base bag while jogging out to right field. He continued to receive treatment on the ankle Monday.
Outfielder Jarren Duran was included on the wild-card roster, as was pitcher Nick Pivetta, who threw an inning of scoreless relief on Sunday.
Martinez, 34, batted .286 with 28 homers and 99 RBIs for the Red Sox this season, his fourth in Boston.
The veteran outfielder and designated hitter is a four-time All-Star and has a .290 career batting average with 266 homers and 837 RBIs since making his major league debut with the Houston Astros in 2011.
Also on Tuesday, the Yankees selected the contracts of outfielder Greg Allen and catcher Rob Brantly and designated left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Brody Koerner for assignment.
Allen, 28, batting .270 with two RBIs and nine runs scored in 15 games this season.
Brantley, 32, batted .150 (3-for-20) in six games this season.
Boston's Nathan Eovaldi (11-9) takes on the Yankees' Gerrit Cole (16-8) Tuesday night at Fenway. The winner will face the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays beginning Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
