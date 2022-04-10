Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock signed a four-year contract extension Sunday that runs through the 2026 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, which also holds options on the right-hander for 2027 and 2028.

Whitlock, 25, allowed one run on two hits and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Friday. That was his lone appearance thus far this season.

Whitlock went 8-4 with a 1.96 ERA and two saves in 46 relief appearances last season. He struck out 81 batters in 73 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

