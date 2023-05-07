The Boston Red Sox placed Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Sunday and recalled fellow infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester.
Arroyo, 27, is batting .257 with one homer, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 27 games this season.
He is a .255 career hitter with 22 homers and 107 RBIs in 256 games with the San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland and Red Sox.
Dalbec, 27, is 2-for-9 in four games with Boston this season.
He is a .232 career hitter with 45 homers and 133 RBIs in 277 games with the Red Sox.
