The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Matt Andriese on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with right hamstring tendinitis.
Right-hander Austin Brice was selected from Triple-A Worcester to fill Andriese's roster spot.
Andriese, 31, is 2-3 with a 6.03 ERA in 26 relief appearances this season. He owns a 28-37 record and a 4.68 ERA in 209 appearances (50 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2015-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018-19), Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Red Sox.
Brice, 29, has yet to record a decision and owns a 6.94 ERA over 12 relief appearances this season with Boston. He is 4-4 with a 5.18 ERA in 139 career appearances (one start) with the Miami Marlins (2016, 2019), Cincinnati Reds (2017-18) and Red Sox.
--Field Level Media
