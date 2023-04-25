Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is expected to miss several weeks with a left hamate fracture.
The team placed Chang on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.
Chang sustained the injury in Monday night's game, exiting in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning. The team called it left wrist pain.
Chang had started 10 of Boston's last 12 games at shortstop while the team used Kike Hernandez to help shore up positions all over the diamond due to injuries.
Chang, 27, is batting just .136 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games (13 starts) this season, his second in Boston.
Valdez, 24, made his major league debut last Wednesday and went 2-for-4 against Minnesota. He's batting .184 at Worcester.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast with rain showers at times. High around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.