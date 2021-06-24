The Boston Red Sox placed infielder Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a right knee contusion.
The move is retroactive to Monday after he hurt his knee during a collision with teammate Enrique Hernandez in a Sunday road loss against the Kansas City Royals.
To replace Arroyo, Boston called up infielder/outfielder Michael Chavis from Triple-A Worcester.
Arroyo, who turned 26 last month, has provided solid defense and a steady bat in his fifth major league season. He is hitting .264 with career highs in home runs (four), RBIs (19), hits (33) and games (41).
Chavis, 25, went 9-for-33 (.273) with one homer and two RBIs in 11 games with the Red Sox earlier this season. He hit .263 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 24 games at Worcester.
--Field Level Media
