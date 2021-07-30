The Boston Red Sox acquired right-handed relief pitcher Hansel Robles from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for pitching prospect Alex Scherff on Friday ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Robles, who turns 31 in August, has a 4.91 ERA in 45 games in his first season with Minnesota and has 10 saves in 12 opportunities.
In seven seasons with the New York Mets (2015-18), Los Angeles Angels (2018-20) and Twins, Robles owns a lifetime 4.03 ERA with a 27-22 record and 37 saves. He has averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings for his career.
Robles goes from a team in last place in the American League Central to the American League East leaders, the Red Sox, to bolster their bullpen.
The 23-year-old Scherff, a right-hander, has split the 2021 season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. He has a combined 3-1 record with four saves and a 2.45 ERA in 23 games out of the bullpen, with 46 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.
Earlier Friday, the Twins dealt starting pitcher Jose Berrios to the Toronto Blue Jays and fellow starter J.A. Happ to the St. Louis Cardinals. They traded slugger Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays last week.
--Field Level Media
