Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo exited Sunday's game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium with a strained left hamstring.
Arroyo was injured in the third innings doing a split when he stretched to catch the throw from second baseman Enrique Hernandez on a ground ball to third base by Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton just beat the throw to avoid hitting into a double play and the Yankees took a 2-0 lead on the play.
Arroyo was making his first career start and appearance at first base. Upon making the catch, Arroyo was in obvious pain and limped off the field as Bobby Dalbec replaced him.
Arroyo grounded out in his first at-bat and is batting .271 with six homers and 25 RBIs this season.
--Field Level Media
