Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang underwent surgery to repair a hamate fracture in his left hand.
The procedure was performed Thursday at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts. He is expected to be sidelined approximately six weeks, multiple media outlets reported.
The Red Sox placed Chang on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after he exited in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning with what the team called left wrist pain.
Chang, 27, is batting just .136 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games this season, his second in Boston.
He is a career .206 hitter with 17 homers and 69 RBIs in 213 games with the Cleveland franchise, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Red Sox.
