J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the second inning and had four RBIs to spark the Boston Red Sox in an 11-5 rout of the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
Enrique Hernandez had a solo homer and two RBIs for Boston, which won the opener of a three-game series. Rafael Devers added a solo blast, Christian Vazquez drove in two runs and Hunter Renfroe and Alex Verdugo each had an RBI.
Red Sox starter Garrett Richards (5-5) allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in five innings.
Boston, which snapped a two-game skid, has won 11 of its past 14 games. The Red Sox have won nine in a row at Fenway Park -- their longest home winning streak since winning nine straight on July 5-24, 2011.
Alec Bohm knocked a two-run single, J.T. Realmuto (2-for-4) had two RBIs and Bryce Harper also drove in a run for Philadelphia.
Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (3-4) surrendered a season-worst eight runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.
Philadelphia had won three of its last four games and five of seven.
Realmuto's RBI double after Jean Segura's leadoff triple in the first inning put the Phillies ahead 1-0.
Hernandez led off the Boston first with a home run -- his fifth leadoff homer of the season and the 11th of his career -- to tie it. Later in the inning, Renfroe's bases-loaded groundout gave Boston a 2-1 lead.
Philadelphia reclaimed the lead on Bohm's two-run single an inning later, but Martinez's 18th homer with two outs later in the second put the Red Sox on top for good.
Devers blasted his team-best 22nd homer to lead off the third. Vazquez, Verdugo and Martinez each followed with RBI hits to cap Boston's four-run inning.
Hernandez's RBI ground-rule double in the fifth and Vazquez's RBI single in the sixth made it 11-3 Boston. Realmuto's run-scoring groundout and Harper's RBI single in the seventh brought the Phillies within six.
--Field Level Media
