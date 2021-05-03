The Boston Red Sox claimed right-hander Brandon Brennan off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
Boston optioned him to Triple-A Worcester and cleared room on the 40-man roster by moving right-hander Ryan Brasier to the 60-day injured list.
Brennan, 29, was designated for assignment by Seattle last week.
He posted a 3.68 ERA with no decisions in five games in 2020, striking out seven batters and walking five in 7 1/3 innings. He is 3-6 with a 4.45 ERA in 49 career relief appearances with the Mariners.
Brasier, 33, opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a strained left calf. He is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA and seven saves in 128 games with the Los Angeles Angels (2013) and Red Sox (2018-20).
--Field Level Media
