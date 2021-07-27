Tuesday's meeting between the Toronto Blue Jays and host Boston Red Sox was postponed until Wednesday due to what the Red Sox called severe weather conditions in the area.
Instead, the Blue Jays and Red Sox will play a split doubleheader, with both games being seven innings. The first game is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET before the regularly-scheduled game at 7:10.
The Red Sox entered Wednesday with a 1 1/2-game lead in the American League West. Toronto is in fourth in the division, 10 1/2 games behind Boston and 4 1/2 out of the second wild-card spot in the AL.
