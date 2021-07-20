Tuesday night's game between the visiting Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to thunderstorms in the Buffalo, N.Y., area.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 7 in Toronto. Game 1 will start at 3:07 p.m. ET followed by Game 2 at 7:07 p.m. ET.
The teams are scheduled to square off Wednesday night.
The Red Sox took Game 1 of the series 13-4 on Monday.
