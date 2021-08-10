Boston's recent slide has put the Red Sox behind the proverbial 8-ball in the American League East race, but they remain favored to at least claim a Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox (65-49) entered Tuesday 4.0 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East after going 2-8 over their past 10 games. However, they are even with the Oakland A's (64-48) in the race for the league's two Wild Card spots, both 2.0 games ahead of the New York Yankees (62-50).

Boston is being offered at +105 by SportsBetting.ag to earn a Wild Card spot, slightly ahead of Oakland (+110) and New York (+115).

The AL remains a hotly-contested race, with Toronto (60-50) only 3.0 games behind Boston and Oakland, and Seattle (59-54), Cleveland (55-55) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) still within striking distance.

Houston (66-46) entered Tuesday with a 2.0-game lead over Oakland in the AL West, with the Chicago White Sox (67-46) holding a commanding 10.5-game lead over Cleveland in the Central.

AL Wild Card Odds

Red Sox +105

Athletics +110

Yankees +115

Blue Jays +145

Rays +145

Astros +150

Mariners +600

Indians +1200

The competition isn't nearly as deep in the National League, where three of the best four records belong to NL West teams in San Francisco (71-41), the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-45) and San Diego (65-49). While the teams are separated by a total of 7.0 games in the standings, all three are favored to reach the postseason by oddsmakers.

Atlanta (57-55) remains within 2.0 games of Philadelphia in the East but the team that loses out on the division title will have a difficult time rallying for a Wild Card spot.

The same is true in the Central, where Cincinnati (61-52) entered Tuesday 5.5 games behind Milwaukee (66-46).

NL Wild Card Odds

Padres -200

Giants -105

Dodgers +115

Reds +200

Phillies +1200

Braves +1400

Cardinals +1400

Mets +1400

--Field Level Media

