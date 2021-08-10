Boston's recent slide has put the Red Sox behind the proverbial 8-ball in the American League East race, but they remain favored to at least claim a Wild Card spot.
The Red Sox (65-49) entered Tuesday 4.0 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East after going 2-8 over their past 10 games. However, they are even with the Oakland A's (64-48) in the race for the league's two Wild Card spots, both 2.0 games ahead of the New York Yankees (62-50).
Boston is being offered at +105 by SportsBetting.ag to earn a Wild Card spot, slightly ahead of Oakland (+110) and New York (+115).
The AL remains a hotly-contested race, with Toronto (60-50) only 3.0 games behind Boston and Oakland, and Seattle (59-54), Cleveland (55-55) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) still within striking distance.
Houston (66-46) entered Tuesday with a 2.0-game lead over Oakland in the AL West, with the Chicago White Sox (67-46) holding a commanding 10.5-game lead over Cleveland in the Central.
AL Wild Card Odds
Red Sox +105
Athletics +110
Yankees +115
Blue Jays +145
Rays +145
Astros +150
Mariners +600
Indians +1200
The competition isn't nearly as deep in the National League, where three of the best four records belong to NL West teams in San Francisco (71-41), the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-45) and San Diego (65-49). While the teams are separated by a total of 7.0 games in the standings, all three are favored to reach the postseason by oddsmakers.
Atlanta (57-55) remains within 2.0 games of Philadelphia in the East but the team that loses out on the division title will have a difficult time rallying for a Wild Card spot.
The same is true in the Central, where Cincinnati (61-52) entered Tuesday 5.5 games behind Milwaukee (66-46).
NL Wild Card Odds
Padres -200
Giants -105
Dodgers +115
Reds +200
Phillies +1200
Braves +1400
Cardinals +1400
Mets +1400
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.