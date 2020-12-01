The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and agreed with the left-hander to a one-year, $8.3 million deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
The deal is identical to the one the parties agreed to last year. Rodriguez, however, missed the entire season when he tested positive for COVID-19 then developed inflammation in a heart muscle as a side effect to the virus.
Rodriguez finally was cleared last month to resume a throwing program.
Rodriguez, 27, posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA in 2019 over 34 starts and finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting.
In five seasons, all with the Red Sox, Rodriguez is 51-31 with a 4.03 ERA in 127 appearances (122 starts). He has 707 strikeouts in 699 career innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.