The Boston Red Sox added right-hander Nick Pivetta, Sunday's scheduled starter, to the COVID-19 injured list just hours before the game.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford was summoned from Triple-A Worcester to make his MLB debut and start the series finale against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have placed 10 players on the COVID IL in the last week: Pivetta and fellow pitchers Martin Perez, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor and Hirokazu Sawamura, infielders Xander Bogaerts, Kike Hernandez, Christian Arroyo and Yairo Munoz; and outfielder Jarren Duran.

Three coaches have also been on the COVID list at various points in the past month.

Entering this weekend, Boston was one of seven MLB teams that had not reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold required for relaxed protocols.

Pivetta, 28, is 9-7 with a 4.67 ERA in 26 starts this season. He ranks third on the team in wins and strikeouts (151).

Crawford, 25, is 5-5 with a 4.16 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) this season with Worcester and Double-A Portland.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.