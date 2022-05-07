The Boston Red Sox activated infielder/outfielder Enrique Hernandez from the COVID injured list on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Jarren Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Hernandez, 30, is batting .189 with one home run, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 24 games this season.

Duran, 25, had a triple and scored a run in four at-bats in Friday night's loss to the Chicago White Sox, his season debut.

Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill remains on the COVID injured list for Boston.

--Field Level Media

