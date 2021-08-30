The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Brad Peacock from the Cleveland Indians on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
The 33-year-old veteran was not on the Indians' 40-man roster, making him eligible for the postseason roster for the Red Sox.
Peacock signed a minor league contract with Cleveland in June. He was 0-4 with a 7.68 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) for Triple-A Columbus this season, striking out 38 batters and walking 14 in 34 innings.
He owns a 34-30 lifetime record with a 4.01 ERA and three saves in 181 games (83 starts) with the Washington Nationals (2011) and Houston Astros (2013-20). His best season was 2017 when he went 13-2 with a 3.00 ERA and won a World Series ring with Houston.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.