The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in exchange for left-hander Josh Taylor.
Boston also will receive a player to be named later.
The Red Sox fortify their middle infield with Mondesi, who is mainly a shortstop but has also played 68 games at second and 20 games at third during his seven-year career.
Mondesi played in just 15 games in 2022 before an ACL injury that required surgery wiped out the rest of his season. It's one of several injuries Mondesi has endured since 2018.
Mondesi, 27, is a career .244 hitter with 38 home runs and 133 stolen bases in 358 career games with the Royals.
Taylor, 29, missed all of 2022 with a back injury. He appeared in 61 games in 2021 and sports a 4-3 record and 3.69 ERA in 121 career appearances (one start) over three seasons in Boston.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.