The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a bruised left heel.
The move was retroactive to Monday.
Story last played on Sept. 11 when he exited a game against the Baltimore Orioles due to pain in the heel.
Story, 29, is batting .238 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs in 94 games in his first season with the Red Sox. He signed a six-year, $140 million contract as a free agent after leaving the Colorado Rockies.
Story spent time on the IL earlier this season due to a right hand contusion.
The two-time All-Star is a .268 career hitter with 174 home runs and 516 RBIs over 839 career games with the Colorado Rockies (2016-21) and Red Sox.
Boston recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.
Dalbec, 27, is batting .211 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs in 111 games for the Red Sox this season.
--Field Level Media
