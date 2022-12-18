Jared Goff threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright on a fourth-down play for the go-ahead score and the visiting Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Goff passed for 252 yards and Kalif Raymond scored a 47-yard punt return for the Lions (7-7), who have won six of their last seven games.
Zach Wilson passed for 317 yards and two scores, both to C.J. Uzomah, along with an interception for the Jets (7-7). who have lost three straight.
The score was tied 10-10 at halftime.
The Lions reached the Jets' 1-yard line on their first possession but Jamaal Williams was stopped for a loss on fourth down.
The Jets couldn't pick up a first down and had to punt from their end zone. Raymond took advantage of Braden Mann's line drive kick, returning it 47 yards for a touchdown.
New York tied it during the opening minute of the second quarter when Uzomah broke free and Wilson found him for a 40-yard score.
Detroit went up 10-7 after a 15-play drive ended with a 31-yard Michael Badgley field goal.
Wilson's 50-yard hookup with Jeff Smith set up Greg Zuerlein's 34-yard field goal on the last play of the half.
On New York's first possession of the second half, Jerry Jacobs picked off a Wilson pass and returned it 38 yards to the Jets 15-yard line. Badgley kicked a 34-yard field goal to give the Lions a 13-10 lead.
New York regained the lead after Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson on a 33-yard gain. That set up Wilson's 1-year scoring pass to Uzomah with 4:41 remaining in the contest.
On fourth-and-1 after the two-minute warning, the Lions fooled the Jets with a play-action pass. Goff found Wright wide open and he rumbled down the left side on the 51-yard scoring pass with 1:49 left.
The Jets had a chance to tie it. Wilson scrambled around and connected with Elijah Moore on a 20-yard gain. The Jets were granted a timeout with one second left but Zuerlein's 58-yard field goal attempt sailed wide.
