The New York Red Bulls and Lucas Monzon agreed Monday to terminate the defender's loan.

Monzon, 20, will return to Uruguayan side Danubio FC after 11 months with the Red Bulls.

"We want to thank Lucas for his time with the club," NYRB sporting director Denis Hamlett said of the mutual agreement. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Monzon joined the Red Bulls in August 2020 and appeared in one MLS match against D.C. United on Oct. 27, 2021. He also played in a 2022 U.S. Open cup contest against D.C. United on May 10.

