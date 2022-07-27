Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds third to advance home and score against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) attempts to turn a double play over Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario (8) in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) advances to third base on a throwing error against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera (37) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) fields a fly ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates at the plate with first baseman Matt Olson (28) after a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with teammates after a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo (7) rounds the bases to score against the Philadelphia Phillies on a home run hit by first baseman Matt Olson (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) dives for a loose ground ball against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) crosses the plate to score against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) crosses the plate to score against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) rounds third to advance home and score against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera (37) slides into third against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) turns a double play against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) slides to steal third against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto (10) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds third to advance home and score against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each had two hits and two RBIs to help the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-2 win against the visiting Atlanta Braves in the rubber contest of their three-game series Wednesday afternoon.
Kyle Gibson (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings for Philadelphia, which had lost four of five coming out of the All-Star break. He struck out four and walked two.
Braves starter Charlie Morton (5-5) allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Matt Olson homered and Eddie Rosario had two hits for Atlanta.
Neither team put a runner in scoring position until Darick Hall singled with one out in the fourth for Philadelphia to put runners on first and third, but Nick Castellanos grounded into a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.
Two errors by the Braves helped Philadelphia score five runs in the sixth.
Bryson Stott walked to start the inning and then scrambled to third on an errant pickoff throw by Morton.
Bohm, who came in hitting .416 in his previous 21 games with 12 RBIs, singled to left to score Stott for a 1-0 lead, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.
Atlanta second baseman Robinson Cano committed an error on a ground ball by Didi Gregorius, and Odubel Herrera brought home Bohm with an RBI single to left to make it 2-0.
Kyle Schwarber followed with a sacrifice fly to center for the first out of the inning and a 3-0 lead.
After another walk and a double steal, Realmuto came through with a two-run single to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Olson, who came in 8-for-18 in his career off Gibson with three home runs, blasted his 20th of the season in the sixth with a runner aboard to cut the lead to 5-2.
The Phillies got the runs back in their half of the sixth when Castellanos doubled to lead off the inning and came home on a one-out double by Bohm to make 6-2. Bohm later scored on a sacrifice fly by Gregorius for a 7-2 lead.
