The RBC Heritage returns to its traditional post-Masters spot this week, with nearly half the field from Augusta National making the 150-mile trek to compete at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
Key notes and best bets for this week's Tour stop:
TOURNAMENT
RBC Heritage, Hilton Head, S.C., April 15-18
Course: Harbour Town GL (Par 71, 7,121 yards)
Purse: $7.1 million (Winner: $1.278M)
Defending Champion: Webb Simpson
FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau
HOW TO WATCH
TV: Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (GC); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (GC), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
NOTES: The event returns to its traditional post-Masters spot after being rescheduled as the second event following the Tour's coronavirus hiatus last year. ... Each of the past eight event winners are in the field, including two-time champion and Champions Tour player Jim Furyk. ... Harbour Town was designed by Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus and has played host to a PGA Tour event since 1969. ... Simpson seeks to become the first repeat champion since Boo Weekley in 2007-08 after setting the tournament scoring record at 22-under 262 last year.. ... Fan capacity will be limited to 20 percent due to COVID-19 safety precautions. ... Five of the past 11 RBC Heritages have been decided in a playoff. ... Forty-two players who competed at Augusta National entered this week's field.
BEST BETS: Simpson (+1100 at DraftKings) is the pre-tournament favorite. Along with last year's win, he has a runner-up and five other top-20s at Harbour Town. ... Dustin Johnson (+1250) is a South Carolina native. He also hasn't finished better than T22 in his past four events, including an MC last week, and hasn't posted a top-15 finish in five previous RBC Heritages. ... Patrick Cantlay (+1700) went T3-T7-T3 at the event from 2017-19. ... Tyrrell Hatton (+2200) and Daniel Berger (+2300) finished T3 last year. Hatton has six top-20s in eight worldwide starts this year. ... Abraham Ancer (+3000) finished second after sharing the 54-hole lead with Simpson last year. He's second on Tour in fairways hit, and Harbour Town places an emphasis on driving accuracy. ... Will Zalatoris (+2300) will make his event debut combing off his second-place finish at the Masters. ... Tommy Fleetwood (+5500) offers longshot odds for the 24th-ranked player in the world who finished T5 at the Match Play two starts ago.
NEXT WEEK: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, April 22-25
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.