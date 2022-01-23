Sorry, an error occurred.
Running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton are among the Kansas City Chiefs' inactives for Sunday night's home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was active for Kansas City after missing the final two games of the regular season and last week's wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Williams (toe) missed two practices this week before being a limited participant on Friday. Williams ran for a team-high 558 yards with six touchdowns while playing in all 17 regular-season games.
Edwards-Helaire played in just 10 games but rushed for 517 yards and four touchdowns.
Fenton (back) didn't practice all week. Fenton had 49 tackles in 14 regular-season contests.
Backup running back Matt Breida is one of Buffalo's inactives. He had 125 yards on 26 regular-season carries.
--Field Level Media
