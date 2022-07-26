The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson on Tuesday due to a neck injury.
NFL Network reported Carson will retire after the two-time 1,000-yard rusher was cut with a failed physical designation. Carson sustained a neck injury that limited his 2021 season to just four games.
Carson, 27, would be entitled to receive "several million" in injury protection benefits under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, per the NFL Network report. He signed a two-year, $10.43 million deal in March 2021.
"He's been an incredible pro, a guy who brings an amazing energy about him," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said. "His running style is what we've always wanted here in Seattle. He's the type of runner that the whole team feeds off of. The type of player defensive players get off the bench to watch him run -- they can feel his energy. He's the type of runner whose style affects the whole team, not just the offense.
"It's a big disappointment. We took it as long as we possibly could with him, he saw a number of specialists, but unfortunately he wasn't able to pass our physical."
Carson sustained the injury in a Week 4 win against the San Francisco 49ers and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 16.
He later had surgery to repair the injury, finishing the season with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns and six receptions for 29 yards in four starts.
"Ever since the first time I saw Chris on film, I loved his style, and I was thrilled when we were able to get him when we did," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. "To see him grow and become such an impacting part of our program with such a great style and all of that, it was a thrill to watch. We'll miss him and everything he brought to our program."
A seventh-round pick in 2017, Carson rushed for 3,502 yards and 24 TDs and caught 107 passes for 804 yards and seven scores in 49 games (48 starts) over five seasons. He ran for 1,151 yards in 2018 and 1,230 in 2019.
