Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz was helped off the field prior to the top of the eighth inning during Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox due to dehydration.
The Rays said Diaz would be re-evaluated Sunday.
Diaz took the field for warm-ups before indicating he couldn't continue. He was helped into the dugout and replaced by Isaac Paredes.
Diaz went 3-for-4 at the plate before exiting with the Rays ahead 3-2. Tampa Bay eventually prevailed 4-3 in 10 innings.
The 31-year-old native of Cuba has appeared in 19 games this season and is batting .310 with six home runs and 14 RBIs. He collected just nine homers in 2022.
