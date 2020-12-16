The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays agreed on a one-year deal to bring back veteran catcher Mike Zunino, the Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday.
Zunino, 29, had a one-year, $4.5 million contract option declined by the Rays shortly after the completion of the World Series.
The new deal is worth $3 million guaranteed, MLB Network reported, with a $2 million salary for 2021 and a $1 million buyout on a 2022 club option. The club option could be worth $4 million-$7 million based on incentives.
Valued more for his defense, Zunino batted .147 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 28 regular-season games in 2020 but helped the Tampa Bay pitching staff to a 3.56 ERA, second best in the American League. He then batted .170 in the postseason, starting all six games in the World Series.
The Rays fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a neutral-site World Series at Arlington, Texas.
Zunino is a career .200 hitter with 108 home runs and 283 RBIs in eight seasons with the Mariners (2013-18) and Rays (2019-20).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.