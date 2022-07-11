Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will have surgery Tuesday to repair the fractured hamate bone in his right hand.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday and will be sidelined for five to eight weeks.

The injury occurred in the first inning of Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds when Franco fouled off a 101-mph pitch by right-hander Hunter Greene.

Franco, 21, is batting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 58 games this season.

He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting last season after batting .288 with 30 extra-base hits and 39 RBIs in 70 games.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription